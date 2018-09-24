A Harvest Mood. (Pixabay)

Harvest Moon to light up B.C. skies with an ‘autumn hue’

It’s the first moon after the autumn equinox

Take a moment to glance up at the sky on Monday night and you might just see something special: a harvest moon.

The moon, so named because it is the first full moon after Saturday’s autumn equinox, will rise at sunset tonight.

“Traditionally, it’s called a harvest moon because it’s around the time that farmers would need extended hours to finish off their crop before winter came,” said H.R. Macmillan Space Centre programs coordinator Michael Unger.

The bright full moon, Unger said, would give farmers the extra bit of light they needed to finish off their harvest.

“The harvest mood traditionally has a lot of cultural connotations because… it’s the coming of a new season,” said Unger.

“It’s a beautiful symbol that we have now entered fall.

Where to catch the harvest moon

While unpredictable fall weather can make seeing the harvest moon tricky, many British Columbians should be in luck this year.

“I think we’re going to have some clear weather, hopefully,” said Unger.

“It generally has a nice amber hue to it because as it rises the light is bouncing through more atmosphere as it rise on the horizon.”

“If you have a vantage point towards the southeastern horizon, that’s where you’ll really get a beautiful scene,” said Unger, describing the scene somewhat akin to the “amber hues” of a sunset.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin
Next story
Video: Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

Just Posted

Fortis proceeding on removing Thornhill trees

Twelve trees will come down, including an old cedar the property owner believes to be more than 100 years old

Features finalized for Maple Ridge’s new hall

Albion community centre will have solar panels

Memorial being planned for Maple Ridge man everybody loved

Pete Seigo died Friday after a lifetime living outside

OCOP: Hard to retire when you love your job

Psychiatrist fulfilling long-held goal of helping kids

Maple Ridge’s Youth Wellness Centre has a new home

Flood sped up relocation to Lougheed Highway

Video: Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot Monday, and as one would expect of the team that gave us the “Broad Street Bullies,” he’s far from cuddly.

Edmonton cannabis company revenues more than triples to $19.1 million

Aurora Cannabis revenues more than triple in fourth quarter

B.C. pharmacist suspended for giving drugs with human placenta

RCMP had samples of the seized substances tested by Health Canada

Seattle one step closer to NHL after arena plan approved

Seattle City Council unanimously approved plans for a privately funded $700 million renovation of KeyArena

Harvest Moon to light up B.C. skies with an ‘autumn hue’

It’s the first moon after the autumn equinox

Fraser River First Nations say they aren’t getting their share of sockeye salmon

Shortage is a result of decisions made by DFO, not a shortage of sockeye, complaint says

Canada’s capital region picking up the pieces following destructive tornados

Dozens of homes were destroyed by the tornadoes

Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

Program will help players, families, coaches and volunteers after the shock of the deadly crash

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

Ottawa had said the ‘overwhelming majority’ had been removed

Most Read