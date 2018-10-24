Darcy Hickey is $1 million richer after checking an old lottery ticket. (BC Lottery Corporation)

Kamloops man wins big after checking lotto ticket three months later

Darcy Hickey bought the $1-million ticket back in July, and it had been sitting in an envelope

By Kamloops This Week

He is Kamloops’ newest millionaire, but Darcy Hickey remains a bit perturbed that he was getting up and heading to work each morning for the past three and a half months.

The 51-year-old construction worker toiled under the hot sun and endured the smoky skies all summer, not realizing he was a million dollars richer.

READ MORE: $1.5-billion U.S. Mega Millions winning ticket sold in South Carolina

Hickey bought an $11 quick pick ticket for the July 6 Lotto Max draw and, as he normally does, tucked it away in his “lottery envelope.”

There it sat with other tickets as July rolled into August and August gave way to September and September welcomed October.

Only this past Monday — on Oct. 22, a full 109 days after the winning numbers were drawn — did Hickey decide to check the tickets in the lottery envelope.

He took them to the kiosk in Northills Centre, where he had bought the quick pick, and slid them into the self-check ticket machine.

“It said I had a winning ticket of a million dollars,” Hickey said. “I put it aside and checked a few more tickets. Then I checked it again and brought it to the clerk.”

His numbers — 1, 20, 24, 30, 38, 42 and 47 — matched all seven digits in one of the July 6 Lotto Max additional $1-million draws, which are added once the grand prize exceeds $50 million.

“I was really nervous,” he said. “I had butterflies. I haven’t slept much.”

He added it is far too soon to determine what he will do with the windfall, with retirement still up in the air.

“I haven’t thought about that yet,” he said when asked if he will continue to work.

Next up is a trip to China with his better half, where they will see the Great Wall. It is a trip that was booked well before Hickey realized he had struck it big.

With the kids now grown and on their own, Hickey said he has time to ponder the next steps in life, made easier by a winning lottery ticket.

DID YOU KNOW?

As the seller of the winning $1 million ticket, the operator of the Northills Centre kiosk is paid $2,000 by the BC Lottery Corporation, the maximum amount a retailer is paid for selling a winning ticket.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Hockey game a Nite for Noah

Tribute planned for man who died playing hockey

UPDATE: Sagmoen bail hearing adjourned

Sagmoen will appear in Vernon Law Courts Oct. 31 via video

New Maple Ridge mayor says community on board

Mike Morden elected on campaign against crime

Maple Ridge boy has bike and prosthetic arm stolen

Bike has been recovered, but arm still missing

New radio show focuses on the music scene in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Two Hicks and a Lady airs on Vancouver Co-operative Radio

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

Rate hike could ‘compound’ slowdown of B.C real housing market: realtor

Rate increase will likely mean buyers take a more cautious approach

Chilliwack drivers fuming over inexplicably high gas prices

Costs in Chilliwack are nearly as high as Metro Vancouver

Federal MP will to try to hold Island riding in coming MLA byelection

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson will seek provincial NDP nomination in coming byelection

Canada seizes $1.4M in illicit pharmaceuticals as part of international sting

Majority of products seized were sexual enhancements drugs

Abbotsford Fire Fighters free child’s foot, return later with new bike

Crew surprises boy after using ‘jaws of life’ to rescue him

New appeal in Surrey teen’s torched-SUV killing

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi’s body was found in the 18400-block of 24 Avenue on Aug. 2, 2017

Updated: Dog food factory named as source of ammonia leak in Langley Township

Fifty people evacuated from the Gloucester park, will not be able to return for up to 40 hours

Walkoff Memories: ‘93 Jays reunite for 25th anniversary of World Series win

Blue Jays scored 8-6 win and a second straight World Series title

Most Read