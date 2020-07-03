Lightning has struck twice for one Burnaby, B.C. man. David O’Brien collected his second major Lotto 6/49 winnings on July 3, 2020, in Vancouver.

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

Winning a major lottery prize is a once-in-a-lifetime dream for most British Columbians – but what about winning twice?

That’s what has happened to David O’Brien, of Burnaby, who won the June 20 Lotto 6/49 $1 million guaranteed prize – four years after winning $5 million in May 2016 after matching six numbers.

O’Brien, who picked up his winnings on Friday (July 3) at the BC Lottery Corp. headquarters in Vancouver, called the second win “mind boggling.”

A long-time lotto player, O’Brien purchased the winning ticket at a local 7-Eleven Store. He said his wife didn’t believe him when he broke the news he had won.

“She thought I was joking when I told her,” he said. The pair celebrated with cake and coffee.

Already retired, O’Brien said he hopes to use his winnings to travel – specifically to India.

Although the ongoing pandemic may mean those plans are up in the air indefinitely, one thing is for sure: he plans to keep playing the lottery.

“Yes – I really like playing.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

gambling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘Tarantula moth’ spotted in broad daylight on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

LOOKING BACK: A ride down memory lane or in this case Dewdney Trunk Road

Maple Ridge’s museum director offers a history lessson on how the major thoroughfare came to be

$75K will mean gifts for Maple Ridge man’s kids

Meneo Asperin had a rush of emotion when he thought he’d won $75 on BC/49

New Maple Ridge park to be finished this summer

Park located on the former site of the Anita Place Tent City

VIDEO: Supporters turn out to honour art gallery curator

LETTER: 40 people turned out to thank Barbara Duncan for her contribution to the arts in Maple Ridge

Codd Wetlands credited with helping reduce carbon footprint

Ecologically sensitive land in north Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge part of climate change strategy

VIDEO: Maple Ridge vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Search continues for person seen floating in Coquihalla River in Hope

Rescuers halted the search Thursday night as darkness fell

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Missing Fraser Valley woman has not been in contact with family for several months

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Chantelle Chenier of Chilliwack

Rescuers halt Coquihalla River search due to darkness, after reports of person in river

No information to indicate a child is involved, RCMP state, after this information surfaced on social media

Man who rammed gate near Trudeau residence with truck faces multiple charges

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Most Read