The lineups were steady at the 2019 Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival in Abbotsford. This year’s festival is being held in June as a drive-thru event in Langley and Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

No need to get out of your car at food truck festival in Abbotsford and Langley

Annual event takes drive-thru approach during COVID-19 pandemic

An annual food truck festival is taking place again this year in the Fraser Valley, but is using a drive-thru approach to ensure physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Drive-Thru Food Truck Fest, presented by Coast Capital Savings, takes place from 11 am. to 6 p.m. on three dates this month: June 13 at Christian Life Assembly (21277 56 Ave.) in Langley, and June 14 and 28 at Tradex (1190 Cornell St.) in Abbotsford.

Festival owner/operator Jason Faria said signage will direct guests to the main parking lots of each site, and they will be directed to the lineup of their choice.

They can then order from the food truck, and a person wearing personal protective equipment will collect their payment.

Customers will then exit the parking lot. There will not be any on-site seating, and tailgate parties will not be permitted.

Faria said all menus will be posted online at greatervanfoodtruckfest.com and on social media channels a week before the festival so that people know what is available from each truck.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival has occurred in various locations throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley for a few years. Faria said the drive-thru event is being held to support local food trucks that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With all traditional events cancelled, we personally had 15 wiped off our schedule,” Faria said.

Participating food vendors for the Langley event are REEL Mac and Cheese, Tin Lizzy Concessions (mini doughnuts), Lenny’s Lemons, and Next Gen. Concessions Street Dogs. Visitors will enter off 56 Avenue.

Participating vendors for the Abbotsford event on June 14 are the same as in Langley, but also include The Truckin’ BBQ and Next Gen. Concessions Corndog King. Guests will enter off Mt. Lehman Road.

Vendors for the June 28th event in Abbotsford will be announced June 8.

