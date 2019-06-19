Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s ‘Infidelity Hotlist’

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

A pair of B.C. cities have cracked Ashley Madison’s “Infidelity Hotlist” for Canada.

Abbotsford and Kelowna were ranked second and 12th respectively as the hottest spot for cheaters in Canada by Ashley Madison.

The world’s leading married dating website recently released its “cheating hotlist” ranking the top 15 Canadian cities for infidelity, and Abbotsford was only behind Guelph, Ont.

Abbotsford edged out Oshawa, Ont., which was ranked third. The top five also includes Barrie, Ont. and Hamilton, Ont.

Kelowna is the only other B.C. city on the list, and it ranked 12th in the country. Edmonton, Whitehorse and Yellowknife were the other cities west of Ontario.

The list was compiled by using data from last year’s summer signups to the website, which is known as the original destination for married dating and the global leader for affairs. AshleyMadison.com claims it has registered more than 60 million member accounts worldwide since 2002.

“While most would assume that bigger cities probably produce more cheaters per capita, this data shows us what we were already aware of; cheaters are everywhere,” stated Isabella Mise, director of communications for Ashley Madison in a press release.

The Infidelity Hotlist (Ashley Madison Signups per Capita)

• Guelph, Ontario

• Abbotsford, British Columbia

• Oshawa, Ontario

• Barrie, Ontario

• Hamilton, Ontario

• Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario

• Whitehorse, Yukon

• St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

• Kingston, Ontario

• Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

• St. Catharines – Niagara, Ontario

• Kelowna, British Columbia

• Fredericton, New Brunswick

• Edmonton, Alberta

• Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Those interested in learning more about the survey, or *ahem* the website in general can visit ashleymadison.com.

Previous story
IKEA offers free meatballs, travel expenses in search for ‘happiness consultant’

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police incident at west Maple Ridge mall

Save-On-Foods closed due to threat, police say

LETTER: The good and bad at Ridge Meadows Hospital

‘I drove to the hospital and paid $6.50 for parking.’

Maple Ridge outfielder back with Canada for Pan Am Games

Larissa Franklin one of four OFs on national women’s softball team.

Kanaka Open Mic celebrating 10 years in Maple Ridge

The 10th anniversary celebration will be taking place June 19

UPDATE: Multiple fires along the railway tracks in Pitt Meadows

Firefighters asking CP rail to close tracks

Dog at Maple Ridge SPCA needs spinal surgery

Miniature pinscher has painful condition known as Wobbler Syndrome.

Men caught with illegal gun near Burnaby elementary school

They were sitting in a parked car near Cameron Elementary

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s ‘Infidelity Hotlist’

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Canada’s first dementia village close to opening

Langley project to provide home-like surroundings for between $83,400 and $93,600 a year

Unexpected snow blankets the Okanagan Connector

As of 6:50 a.m. DriveBC cameras displayed surprise snowfall on highway

Most Read