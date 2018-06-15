PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

A famous actor was one of hundreds dawning plaid for dad in B.C. Friday, as part of an annual campaign raising funds for prostate cancer research.

Eric McCormack, known best for his lead role in TV sitcom Will & Grace, is the campaign’s national ambassador. He’s currently in Vancouver shooting science-fiction TV series Travelers.

Organized by Prostate Cancer Canada, Plaid for Dad launched in 2015 as a way to shed light on the estimated one in seven men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year.

Since then, the second Friday of June is one worth suiting up in your best plaid attire. For those needing the friendly reminder: that’s two days before Father’s Day.

This year, for every #plaidfordad post shared on social media, EQ Bank is donating $1, up to $50,000, to Prostate Canada Canada.

