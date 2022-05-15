Nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital are among the many nurses around the world who provide care. May 12 is International Nurses Day. (Black Press file photo)

Nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital are among the many nurses around the world who provide care. May 12 is International Nurses Day. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A salute to nurses

May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week in Canada and a time to recognize the work done by nurses

The week of May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week in Canada. This is a time to honour nurses and the work they do.

The week also coincides with the birthday of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, born on May 12, 1820. She is recognized as the founder of modern nursing.

In recognition of the importance of nurses, put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions about nurses, nursing and health care.

And if you have nurses among your friends or in your family, take some time to thank them for the care they provide.

Good luck.


