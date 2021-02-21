File photo

QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada.

While Canada has a high literacy rate, and while books and online materials are readily available, there have also been some important challenges to many books, including well-loved classics and also more recent titles.

In some parts of the world, certain books are banned and authors of controversial works have been threatened with death. Some have been killed as a result of what they have written. Sadly, the freedom to read is not enjoyed by all.

In honour of Freedom to Read Week, and in recognition of the importance of reading, here are a few questions about literacy, reading and challenged books. How many can you answer correctly?

