March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, a day in honour of the patron saint of Ireland. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about St. Patrick’s Day?

March 17 is the day to honour Ireland’s patron saint and Irish culture

March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, a day in honour of the patron saint of Ireland.

It’s also a time to celebrate all things Irish — even for those who have no direct connection to the Emerald Isle.

Today, as you wear green and contemplate the importance of shamrocks, take a moment to test your knowledge about St. Patrick and Irish culture with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


ContestsHolidays

 

