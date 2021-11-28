The R3 diesel locomotive pulls out of the Alberni Pacific Railway roundhouse, preparing to take tourists from the train station in Port Alberni out to McLean Mill National Historic Site. (Black Press file photo)

The R3 diesel locomotive pulls out of the Alberni Pacific Railway roundhouse, preparing to take tourists from the train station in Port Alberni out to McLean Mill National Historic Site. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation?

Put your knowledge of roads, rail lines, air transport and shipping to the test

Extreme weather and flooding have resulted in washouts, mudslides and road closures in British Columbia, and as a result, supply chains have been affected.

The road closures and delays have given many British Columbians a new appreciation for truck drivers and others in the transportation industry who help deliver goods and supplies.

How much do you know about transportation systems? Put your knowledge to the test with these questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsTransportation

 

Truck drivers provide delivery of goods across Canada. How much do you know about the transportation industry?(Photo submitted)

Truck drivers provide delivery of goods across Canada. How much do you know about the transportation industry?(Photo submitted)

Truck traffic on Highway 1 has dramatically increased since 2014. (Black Press file photo)

Truck traffic on Highway 1 has dramatically increased since 2014. (Black Press file photo)

Truck drivers deliver goods across Canada (Black Press file photo)

Truck drivers deliver goods across Canada (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
‘Canada loves you back’: Ryan Reynolds honoured with Governor General’s Award

Just Posted

Drive BC webcam of Lougheed Highway near 240th at 8:21 a.m. The road has been closed in both directions. (DriveBC)
Flooding closes Lougheed Hwy. through Maple Ridge

The old adage goes “red [pink] skies at night are a sailor’s delight. Red skies in the morning are a sailor’s warning.” Maple Ridge’s Yvette Harrington shared a few pictures of a rather pink sunset as seen from under the Golden Ears Bridge recently. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Red skies at night are a sailor’s delight

A Maple Ridge homeowner was charged after failing to secure bear attractants that led to bear cubs tearing apart his truck. (file)
Maple Ridge homeowner slapped with charges for not securing bear attractants

The shelter has several animals in its care right now and are looking to find permanent homes for them. Pictured here is Eros. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch/Special to The News)
Adopt an animal for half price until Dec. 8 through BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch