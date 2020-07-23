Science World offers free admission for essential workers prior to reopening Aug. 1

Masks will be mandatory for all visitors aged six and up

Science World will reopen to the public on Aug. 1, 2020, following four days of free admission for essential workers. (Science World)

The big dome on the Vancouver skyline is set to reopen to the public as of Aug. 1, with four days of free admission for essential workers leading up to the grand opening.

Science World has been closed since March 14 due to the pandemic, as B.C. introduced stringent COVID-19 restrictions throughout the province.

Essential workers will be able to see Science World from July 23-26, before it reopens to the public. Although tickets will be free, workers must reserve their time slot and tickets at scienceworld.ca.

The general public can begin to buy their tickets online as of July 27 to secure a time slot starting Aug. 1.

Science World has put into place physical distancing guidelines, and face masks or shields will be mandatory for all visitors aged six and older. The centre will follow enhanced cleaning protocols as set out by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and no food will be allowed on the premises, or sold by vendors.

Science World CEO Janet Wood said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the importance of ongoing science education and literacy.

“We’ve missed the energy and excitement around Science World and while we’ve seen a huge uptick in our online activity and programming, we can’t wait to welcome the public back in a safe and engaging manner,” Wood said.

“COVID-19 has brought to light the importance of science literacy to public health and we look forward to nurturing the next generation of scientists, mathematicians, epidemiologists and more.”

The non-profit is also highlighting its fundraising campaign, dubbed “The World Needs More Nerds,” which it began this spring to make up for the 85 per cent of revenue Science World lost during the COVID-19 shutdown. The fundraiser has raised $18,800 as of Thursday (July 23) morning and more information is available here: www.justgiving.com/campaign/scienceworldnerds.

