Think you know which doughnut was Canada’s favourite? It actually depends where you live

The Boston Cream came out on top nationwide

A Tim Horton logo is pictured Tuesday, June 21, 2016 in Montreal. Tim Hortons and an association representing some of its frustrated franchisees are close to reaching a settlement in two class action lawsuits the group filed against the coffee chain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By Charlie Carey

One of Canada’s favourite coffee shops has released its top doughnut result of 2020, and depending on where you live, the answer might shock you.

The Boston Cream came out on top, with the custard-filled puff garnering the title of most loved doughnut for last year. The top doughnut crown was calculated by regional sales data, across all 13 provinces and territories.

“Boston Cream doughnuts are a classic and I’m not surprised it was Canadian Tim Hortons guests’ choice this year,” said Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons culinary lead.

However, the western provinces and territories, along with Ontario, chose a fruity route this past year, crowning the Apple Fritter as their favorite.

Started in Hamilton, Ont. in 1964, Tim Hortons is Canada’s largest coffee-and-doughnut chain, serving more than 5 million cups of coffee a day. More than 80 per cent of Canadians have visited a Tim Hortons location in the last month.

Coming a close second to the Honey Cruller in Que., the Boston Cream was also placed as number one in the Atlantic provinces – ultimately pushing it to the overall number one spot nationwide.

“I agree with my friends in Quebec, the Honey Cruller is my jam,” said Voakes. “But it’s like anything else, everyone’s got a favourite and there’s no wrong answers.”

When it came to coffee, however, Canadians were unanimous in their love of the Double-Double. Comprising of two dairies and two sugars, the much-loved Tim Horton classic was followed by its singular mate: the ‘regular’ coffee with one dairy and one sugar.

Across Canada, the top 10 Tim Hortons doughnuts were:

Boston Cream Apple Fritter Old Fashioned Plain Honey Cruller Chocolate Dip Vanilla Dip Sour Cream Glazed Chocolate Glazed Double Chocolate Honey Dip

