Throw a snowball to help kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Are you ready for the largest virtual snowball fight in B.C.?

You better be, as Thariq, a three-year-old boy diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, threw a very real snowball to start the holiday fundraising effort for BC Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Thariq was one of many children to take part in the friendly battle in Vancouver, as hospital staff tried to make the holidays – which many sicks kids spend in a hospital bed – special for everyone.

“Last holiday season, Thariq was very ill and undiagnosed at that point. Cancer was attacking his tiny body and we didn’t even know it,” said his mom, Shawna.

“He’s been through so much in the past year, and we are very thankful to BC Children’s Hospital and the work they have put into healing our son.

“The snow is our favourite place to be. We build giant snowballs the kids can climb, we decorate snowmen, and have some pretty epic snowball fights. Cancer or not, this year will be no different.”

Every donation made to the hospital from Nov. 13 to Jan. 6 will translate into one “virtual” snowball.

Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, said she hopes to see 10,000 snowballs thrown throughout the campaign.

“If you’re already thinking about donating… this is a fun, meaningful way to make a difference this year,” said Nicholas.

“Coworkers can get together to hold a snowball fight in the office, shoppers can make a donation at participating retailers, and friends can challenge each other to share a holiday memory on social media and donate online.”

Throw your own snowball here.

