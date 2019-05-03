Science World turns 30 on May 6, 2019. (Science World)

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

Science World has been an iconic landmark of the Vancouver skyline for three decades.

For the countless children who have walked through its door, it has provided delight, wonder, and a significant early opportunity to begin to understand the workings of the world.

The attraction has hosted numerous events and welcomed many celebrity guests over the years.

Ahead of its 30th anniversary on Tuesday, here is a look back at some of its most historic moments.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Grouse Grind is now open
Next story
Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows offering new citizen awards

Youth and businesses among those to be honoured.

Free comic book day falls on May 4

Event planned at Maple Ridge Library

Being Young: High school seniors, it’s not too late for scholarships

‘There’s one out there for everyone.’

Two more athletes join Ramblers Mighty 300 Club

Maple Ridge secondary has a unique fitness challenge

Fraser Health offers Maple Ridge measles immunization clinics

Trying to update records before mandatory reporting in fall

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

Fraser Valley city’s buses breach human rights by not calling out stops: audit

BC Transit hasn’t yet set date for implementation of automatic ride-calling technology

Police appeal for dash-cam video of fiery crash at South Surrey border

Efforts ongoing to identify deceased driver of Toyota van

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

WATCH: New ‘Targets’ video takes aim at gang violence in Lower Mainland

Punjabi-language song launched by MMM Music & Films as part of campaign

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

VIDEO: Giants take lead in east-west rivalry of WHL final series

In Game 1 of the championships, Vancouver take the game 5-4 in Prince Albert, Sask.

Most Read