Motocross riders with Global FMX from Kelowna, B.C. do mid-air stunts during the Abbotsford Agrifair on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 15 to 21

Airborne Day, Homeless Animals Day, Bad Poetry Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In August, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Water Quality Month and Peach Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Aug. 15: Relaxation Day, Lemon Meringue Pie Day, Acadian Day.

Monday, Aug. 16: Rollercoaster Day, Rum Day, Airborne Day, Tell a Joke Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Thrift Shop Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day, Vanilla Custard Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Pinot Noir Day, Serendipity Day, Bad Poetry Day.

Thursday, Aug. 19: International Orangutan Day, Photography Day, Potato Day, Aviation Day.

Friday, Aug. 20: World Mosquito Day, Chocolate Pecan Pie Day, Men’s Grooming Day.

Saturday, Aug. 21: World Honeybee Day, Homeless Animals Day, Senior Citizens Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

