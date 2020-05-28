In a video captured by local whale watching tour operators in Campbell River, humpback whales were seen playing near their boat. (Photo/Eagle Eye Adventures)

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

In a rare encounter, a group of humpback whales came right up to a boat near the shoreline of Campbell River and put on an unforgettable show for the people on board.

Jos Krynen, the owner of whale watching tour company, Eagle Eye Adventures, was out on the tour boat with two of his staff members to do some videography when they saw the whales near the Cape Mudge Lighthouse.

“We were watching the whales from about 125 metres when they decided to come and take a closer look,” said Krynen who clicked over 4,000 pictures in his excitement to capture that moment.

Krynen also said that the whales were extremely playful and lingered by the boat for a while.

Whales are a common sight near Campbell River during the summer, said Krynen. More than 100 whales visited last summer, he said.

Campbell RiverOrcawhale watching

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump escalates war on Twitter, social media protections

Just Posted

Credit union giving local charities money in a hurry

Envision sets up new Community Response Fund, offering $600,000 in grants to area non-profits

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors tax clinics offer drive-up drop-off service

No appointments needed for seniors who meet eligibility criteria to get tax help

LETTER: Former mayoralty candidate questions government actions around COVID

Former Maple Ridge resident suggests governments ruined lives and fed fears with lies about virus

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows grads will be celebrating virtually this year

In-person commencement ceremonies for this years grads will take place sometime during the next school year

VIDEO: Maple Ridge’s Kanaka Creek park expands

Metro Vancouver adds almost four hectares to the 450-hectare regional park

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Man last seen walking out of Royal Columbian Hospital found dead

It is unclear how or why Gavin Deloes was able to leave the New Westminster hospital

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

B.C. woman launches First Nations search, rescue and patrol program

Linda Peters envisions trained searchers ready to go at moment’s notice in each B.C. First Nation

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Man who bound, murdered Vancouver Island teen still a risk to public: parole board

Kimberly Proctor’s killer is still ‘mismanaging emotions,’ has had ‘temper tantrums’

Getting hitched at historic B.C. gold rush town still on table during COVID-19 pandemic

Micro-weddings, online visits, offered at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

VIDEO: Police look for suspect seen tripping elderly woman in Burnaby

The elderly woman was walking near the SkyTrain station when she was randomly tripped

Most Read