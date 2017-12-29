VIDEO: Icicle forming on DriveBC cam shows just how cold it is

Winter storm spreading across Lower Mainland, Environment Canada says

If this doesn’t show how cold it is in the Fraser Valley Friday afternoon, we don’t know what else could.

A winter storm has been festering in the region, due to a storm moving in from Washington State, and was caught on a DriveBC camera along Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

Forecasts show the southeast portion of the Lower Mainland – specifically Langley and Surrey – will also be dealt an icy-cold card.

READ MORE: Freezing rain warning in effect for Surrey, Langley

READ MORE: Thousands wake up without power, with warnings of more ice to come

On Friday, Environment Canada forecast that the storm should be turning into a mix of rain and snow overnight.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots have become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous in some areas, Environment Canada said, and that commuters should expect long-lasting transportation delays.

