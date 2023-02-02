Confronted with rising competition and slowing subscriber growth, Netflix has invested heavily in foreign-language programming to cater to an increasingly global audience spanning 222 million subscribers. Dreamstime | TNS

VIDEO: Netflix to end free password sharing

Bad news for those who share their streaming passwords: Netflix is clamping down starting in March.

The streaming giant announced last spring that it intended to figure out a way to block password sharing with different households.

Netflix previously conducted a pilot program in Latin American countries where a “sub-account” could be added for US$3 a month.

“From our experience in Latin America, we expect some cancel reaction in each market when we roll out paid sharing, which impacts near term member growth,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders obtained by media outlets.

“But as borrower households begin to activate their own standalone accounts and extra member accounts are added, we expect to see improved overall revenue, Netflix.”

It’s unclear how this will impact Canadians, but a US roll out for the new protocols is expected to begin in March.

IP addresses, device IDs and account activity will likely be used to detect password sharing, USA today reports. via letter to shareholders.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

video

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Justice says B.C. man who stabbed wife in back was ‘effectively asleep’, not guilty
Next story
Rare ‘big fuzzy green ball’ comet visible in B.C. skies, a 50,000-year sight

Just Posted

Dr. Adrian Walton and staff, with Urban Safari Rescue Society founder Gary Oliver, assess a Savannah monitor that survived the fire. Walton says he expects it to make a full recovery. (Urban Safari Rescue Society/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge vet volunteers to help animal fire victims

(City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge resident satisfaction sliding

The Fraser River Indigenous Society has hosted other parenting courses aimed at Indigenous caregivers in the past. (Fraser River Indigenous Society/Special to The News)
Free Indigenous parenting course coming to Maple Ridge

Katherine St. Amand (middle) raced at the 2022 Special Olympics BC Alpine Skiing Regional Qualifier and earned a spot at the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games in Kamloops. (Special Olympics BC/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athletes head to 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games

Pop-up banner image