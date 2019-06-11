A musical performance on the main stage at Canada Place in Vancouver on July 1, 2018. (Canada Place)

What to expect on July 1 at Canada Place

Food trucks, kids zones, live music and fireworks!

This year’s Canada Day celebrations at Canada Place and Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver will feature musical acts, food trucks, axe-throwing, a new kids’ zone, and of course, the big fireworks show.

A citizenship ceremony kicks off the day at 9:30 a.m. to welcome 60 new Canadians.

The music starts at 12 p.m., with musical acts reflecting Canadian talent and diversity, such as DiRTY RADiO, Old Soul Rebel, Blonde Diamond (formerly Youngblood), James Jones, and the Royal Academy of Bhangra. The self-described “subcontinental pop” group, Delhi to Dublin, takes the main stage to perform blends of South Asian, folk and electronic beats at 5:30 p.m.

Activities, meanwhile, like the Canadian Forces Zone or the new kids’ zone with a pop-up planetarium, are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Never been camping before and don’t know where to start? Let the Parks Canada crew show you the basics, or try your hand at axe-throwing, at the Picnic Plaza.

The fireworks start at 10:30 p.m. The food trucks will be open right up until showtime.


