Kylie Jenner says she cried for 3 weeks after giving birth to her son

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott in February. In a recent episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ Jenner said that “the baby blues” were “really hard” on her.

“I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google [that] they call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues,” Kylie Jenner, on ‘The Kardashians’.

She continued, “I cried for, like, three weeks … every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad. But I feel better mentally. I’m not crying everyday so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally. “

Jenner went on to reveal that she hadn’t had a night out in almost a year. “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that,” Kylie Jenner, via Instagram.

Jenner has yet to reveal the face of her son on social media. Her and Scott have also not yet shared their son’s name after deciding against Wolf shortly after his birth.

Entertainment

