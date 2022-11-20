B.C. Premier David Eby speaks after being sworn in as the province’s 37th premier during a ceremony at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: B.C.’s new premier hits ‘ground running’

Eby promises $100 credit, action on housing and safety

David Eby, B.C.’s new premier, says he wants to hit the ground running.

Eby’s swearing in ceremony included announcements about a $100 cost-of-living credit on electricity bills and promises of public safety and housing initiatives.

Eby also paid tribute to his predecessor, John Horgan.

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBritish Columbia

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western New York

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows resident, and frequent Through Your Lens contributor, Hazel May shared a few pictures she captured during early November, while strolling the local dikes and trails. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Brilliant fall scenery captivates walker

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 20

Team Joanisse, consisting of (L-R) Dean Joanisse, Grant Dezura, Brendan Willis, and Dave Stephenson, won first place at the 2022 Twin Anchors Houseboats Classic in Salmon Arm. (Salmon Arm Curling Centre/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge curling team wins gold at Salmon Arm tournament

Elaine Yamamoto was acclaimed as board chair at the inaugural meeting of the new school board. (The News files)
New school board chair and vice chair for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows