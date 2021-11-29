Rescue crews prepare to escort a group of stranded travellers on the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz (Photo/Vancouver Fire Rescue Services)

Rescue crews prepare to escort a group of stranded travellers on the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz (Photo/Vancouver Fire Rescue Services)

VIDEO: CFB Comox 442 Squadron recaps B.C. flood rescue mission

The Royal Canadian Air Force has released a video interview with warrant officer Matt Davidson, deputy search and rescue technicians leader, recapping 442 Squadron’s role in the rescue of hundreds of stranded residents during the devastating Nov. 15 flood and landslides in British Columbia.

“On Nov. 15, it was a normal Monday morning; we were getting the standby crew ready to leave for a training day, and then we were launched on a suspected landslide in the Agassiz area,” said Davidson.

442 Squadron sent helicopters and personnel to the site, to assist local ground search and rescue teams in the mission.

A total of 311 people were removed from the site and transported to the Agricultural Centre in Agassiz.

ALSO: 442 Squadron from CFB Comox assists evacuees

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC FloodComoxSearch and Rescue

Previous story
B.C., Ottawa to match flood relief donations to Canadian Red Cross

Just Posted

City hall is asking residents in the shaded areas to ensure they have an emergency plan, and take steps to protect pets and valuable property should an evacuation be required. (Special to The News)
City of Maple Ridge wants residents ready to evacuate

Mary Robson, executive director of the Friends In Need Food Bank. (The News/files)
BCLC raising money for Maple Ridge food bank

Tammy Clark, a regular Through Your Lens contributor, shared this fall photograph captured while paddling along the Alouette River. She calls it “paradise.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Fall palette reflected in the river

Maple Ridge Museum has this picture on file in its archives depicting old Haney with the land mass created by the landslide sticking out into the Fraser. The picture was taken approximately 20 years after the disaster struck, according to museum records. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives #P00396/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: 141 years ago Haney suffered a great landslide