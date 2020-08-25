VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

A Denman Island family had some Sunday evening excitement, watching from their home as a pod of orcas came hunting for food.

“Dinner time on Denman last night as a group of orcas attacked a family of river otters in front of our deck,” said Lawrence Justrabo in a Monday morning Facebook post. “At least one missing otter, maybe more. Some survived. Once in a lifetime footage provided by an ever lucky 17-year-old who always seems to be in the right place at the right time.”

“I saw him eat the otter, yeah,” a female voice can be heard while the video plays. “I don’t think they (otters) were all there, I think one of the parents still has the babies. I did see one come in earlier, I think it was going out for food again… but it obviously will not be coming back…That was awful.”

The Record has reached out to the Justrabo family for additional comment.

ALSO: Orcas seen splashing and breaching off Hornby Island


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyOrca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

Just Posted

Former Rustler to play for Smoke Eaters

Nic Roussel leaving Queens to chase hockey dreams

B.C. announces new coverage for ALS drugs, and funding towards centre of excellence

Patients, like Pitt Meadows’ Rob MacLean, still looking for better care from province

Dalton endorsed new Conservative leader

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MP calls Erin O’Toole a unifier

Free household hazardous waste disposal event in Maple Ridge

Open to Maple Ridge residents only

Maple Ridge dance talent returns to PNE in unique 2020 format

Dancers are performing for patrons who are driving through the annual fair

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital

Fraser Health added Langley Memorial to its outbreak lists Tuesday, Aug. 25

Stats Canada survey suggests some Canadians worried about safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

Two fundraisers set up in wake of young Chilliwack boy’s death

GoFundMe fundraisers created for future bursary, counselling for those who witnessed tragic accident

Most Read