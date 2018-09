Marijuana legalization is coming to Canada on Oct. 17.

Recreational marijuana sales become legal across Canada in October. (Black Press files)

Pitt Meadows council has given initial approval to bylaw banning retail marijuana outlets from operating in the city.

The bylaw received first and second readings on Tuesday night at the regular meeting of council, and is scheduled to go to public hearing on Oct. 2.