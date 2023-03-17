Money. (Unsplash.com photo)

WEB POLL: Have you ever been the victim of a scam?

Everyone’s been the target of a fraud, but have you ever lost money, or not?

Scams come in all shapes and sizes, from two-bit frauds like “returning” stolen merchandise to a store, all the way up to multi-million dollar scams like Ponzi schemes, pyramid schemes, and large-scale embezzlement.

A few generations ago, you might go for months or years without ever encountering a scam attempt, but now our phones, email in boxes, and social media expose us to many potential scams almost on a daily basis.

You might not have fallen for the emails about the wealthy Nigerian prince, but have you ever been successfully scammed?


