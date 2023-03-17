WEB POLL: Have you ever been the victim of a scam?

Everyone’s been the target of a fraud, but have you ever lost money, or not?

Scams come in all shapes and sizes, from two-bit frauds like “returning” stolen merchandise to a store, all the way up to multi-million dollar scams like Ponzi schemes, pyramid schemes, and large-scale embezzlement.

A few generations ago, you might go for months or years without ever encountering a scam attempt, but now our phones, email in boxes, and social media expose us to many potential scams almost on a daily basis.

You might not have fallen for the emails about the wealthy Nigerian prince, but have you ever been successfully scammed?



In an age of spam email and phone scams, everyone has been the target of a fraud, but have you been a victim and lost money?

