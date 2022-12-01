Langley Memorial Hospital. (Langley Memorial Hospital Facebook)

WEB POLL: Looking for a family doctor, or given up?

It’s been a frustrating search for many British Columbians

Premier David Eby recently announced a number of changes that are intended to increase the number of doctors, including family doctors, practicing in B.C.

About one in five British Columbians does not have a family doctor.

The new measures announced by Eby include tripling the number of spots in B.C.’s licensing program, introducing a new associate physician program, allowing foreign medical graduates to start their accreditation process from their home country, and creating an expedited track for American physicians.

But many people have been looking for a family doctor for years, without success. Others have seen their doctors retire.

Are you searching for a family doctor? Or have you stopped entirely?


DoctorsFraser HealthHealthcareweb poll

