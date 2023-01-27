WEB POLL: More rats in the community?

Have you noticed more rodents where you live?

This weekend, we’re featuring a number of stories about a rise in the population of rats around Langley in recent years.

Have you noticed an increase in rodents around where you live?


AnimalsFraser Healthweb pollWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WEB POLL: Is Canada doing enough to help Ukraine fight Russia?

Just Posted

Lindsey Willis recently accepted donations totalling $3300 from the Aerie and Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2831. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society receives $3300 donation from Maple Ridge fraternal group

Tyler Blatz of the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds made his PJHL debut on Wednesday night with the Flames. (Flames Twitter/Special to The News)
Flames host two games in Maple Ridge this weekend

Entry into a previous Earth Day photo contest. (Special to The News)
Photo and poetry contests open for Maple Ridge Earth Day festivities

The Pitt Meadows Secondary senior girls volleyball team won the Fraser North District Championship this past season. (Special to The News)
City of Pitt Meadows honours girls volleyball team at Tuesday’s council meeting