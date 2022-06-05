Despite pandemic challenges, 100-year-old Otter Co-op returns millions to members

Board of directors approved the patronage reimbursement of $5.9 million based on 2021 purchases

Otter Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson says the money stays in the community and recipients are free to spend the cash as they choose. (Special to Black Press Media)

On its 100th year anniversary, Otter Co-op is putting back more than $5.9 million into the pockets of its members – after a “record year” of sales.

The announcement was made at the organization’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, June 1.

CEO Jack Nicholson said despite COVID-19, and other challenges of floods, fires, and unpredictable restrictions, the company was able to maintain profitability.

That profit is $375 million, a whopping $129 million above the previous year, he confirmed.

“I am very proud of the work achieved,” Nicholson said. “And that your co-operative continues to have the ability to return our profits back to you.”

Currently, cheques are planned to be mailed in November – to coincide with Giving Tuesday.

The CEO said that a significant portion of the profits stemmed from the liquor division, bringing in sales of $92.8 million.

“This is an increase of over $77 million,” he said. “A result of our growing brand and the acquisition of 21 new sites in 2021.”

The gas bar accounted for the lion’s share of sales, $117.3 million – a growth of 31 per cent.

Board president Angie McDougall praised the people-power behind the numbers.

“The entire team across our lines of products deserve our praise and support,” she said. “We must remember this was still in the pandemic, so they face a multitude of challenges.”

In addition to financial growth, Otter also gained 6,600 new members during the past year.

Nicholson alluded that the company’s success is a direct result of the training, development, and the loyalty of its employees and members.

“It is rewarding to know that our loyal team – including the board of directors, management, employee team, and members – remain the key to making Otter Co-op the growing, diverse, and viable business it is today,” he said.

The $5.9 million is on top of over $450,000 the organization will be feeding into sponsorships, scholarships, and other community initiatives.



