Otter Co-op in Pitt Meadows will be moved for railway underpass

The Otter Co-op on Harris Road is on the move, displaced by new railway infrastructure coming to Pitt Meadows.

The design of the new underpass to take traffic under the railway tracks will mean the building will be moved from its location at 12343 Harris Rd., and Mayor Bill Dingwall said council is supportive of the relocation plans.

At its March 29 meeting, council unanimously approved the referral of a non-farm use application to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC), that would see the relocation of the Otter Co-op to the Maple Meadows Equestrian Centre.

A joint application form seeks to permit retail sales of livestock feed and other farm-related products at a building at the Equestrian Centre, at 13634 Harris Rd., which is in the Agricultural Land Reserve, and across from the Pitt Meadows Golf Club.

“Council is committed to maintaining the availability of farm feed and supplies in the community,” said Dingwall. “The Otter Co-op has been providing a valuable service to farmers in Pitt Meadows since the 1960s, and is instrumental in ensuring that farmers have local access to supplies needed to carry out farming operations.”

Council noted the relocation of Otter Co-op offers a number of benefits: support for local business, keeping farm feed in the community, reducing environmental impacts, and ensuring employment continuity. The city is hopeful that the Agricultural Land Commission will see these benefits to the community, and ultimately approve the application.

The proposal is for a retail area in one of the existing buildings at Maple Meadows Equestrian Centre, that would allow for the sale of feed, supplements, farm tools, buckets, seed, fertilizers, and more.

“Since the revised west alignment of the underpass was determined, council and staff have been working with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Agricultural Advisory Committee, and business owners to ensure that the Otter Co-op continues to operate serving local farm producers and the community,” said Dingwall.

Otter Co-op started in Aldergrove in 1922, and has since expanded into the Fraser Valley, Greater Vancouver, and B.C. Interior. It is marking its 100th anniversary this year.

