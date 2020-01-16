Local campaign looks to reward Maple Ridge residents who shop local

A downtown Maple Ridge BIA campaign kicks off on Feb. 1 to encourage resident to shop local. (Coree McIntosh – Special to THE NEWS)

A Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association campaign is returning for a third year to encourage residents to shop local.

“You need to support the community that supports you,” said Coree McIntosh, an events coordinator with the Maple Ridge BIA.

Starting Feb. 1, shoppers can submit a receipt from one of the 65 participating businesses in the downtown BIA catchment to enter to win one of two gift baskets filled with local goods.

“No purchase is too low, you can buy a 10 cent candy and get a receipt,” she said.

The “I love downtown Maple Ridge” campaign runs until Feb. 14. Shoppers can drop off a receipt at any of the dropbox locations in the downtown.

“It’s basically a shop-local campaign,” she said. “Leading up to Valentine’s Day, we’re hoping to heighten the awareness of shopping local.”

The campaign was recognized last year at a BIA BC conference, she added.

“Heightening the awareness of what is in the downtown Maple Ridge core is key,” McIntosh said. “People think that they have to go Surrey or they have to go to Coquitlam to go shopping … we have so many businesses here where you can get awesome gifts for yourself, your family or friends.”

Winners of each basket will be announced by Feb. 21.

“Most of the businesses will be donating a small gift for the gift basket that we prepare in our office,” said McIntosh.

Last year, she believes, each gift basket was valued at about $1,000.

“We ended up doing two gift baskets last year because the donations we got from the downtown businesses were overwhelming,” she added.

• For a complete list of participating businesses, visit www.downtownmapleridge.ca.

