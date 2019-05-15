Maple Ridge downtown association hands out favourite business awards

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News was recognized as a “favourite business” by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, which issued awards at its annual general meeting Monday.

The community voted over the course of a month, ranking favourite downtown Maple Ridge businesses in 29 categories, with three finalists in each.

The News won in the business and trades services category.

“The DMRBIA received an astonishing number of votes, proving how passionate Maple Ridge residents are about their downtown area and what fantastic businesses we have here,” said Coree McIntosh, membership and events coordinator.

The winners (in bold) and nominees:

• Automotive Shop/Services – Lordco Parts, Haney Automotive, T&T Parts;

• Bakery/Deli/ Coffee – Gratia Bakery & Cafe, Europe Bakery & Deli, Hansel and Gretel Bakery;

•Beauty /Spa & Esthetics – Cloud9 Beautique & MediSpa, Phazes Tanning & Beauty Salon, Diva’s Touch Nails;

• Business/Trades Services – Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Bell Locksmith, DMRBIA;

• Clothing/Footwear/Accessories – T’s – Once Upon A Tea Leaf, Town & Country Vintage Home, Ardene;

• Community Services – Maple Ridge Public Library, Cythera Transition & Counselling Centre, Maple Ridge Leisure Centre;

• Daycare/Preschool/Family Services – Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre, After School Warriors, Little Willows Early Learning Childcare Centre;

• Dentists/Dental Services – Alouette Dental Centre, Valley Fair Dental Clinic, Maple Meadows Dental;

• Department, Grocery, Convenience – Langley Farm Market, Meridian Meats & Seafood, Save On Foods (Valley Fair Mall);

• Dry Clean/Alterations/Laundry – Meadows Cleaners, Town Square Cobbler, Anthony’s Fine Cleaners;

• Ethnic Cuisine – Shinobi Japanese Restaurant, Paliotti’s Restaurant, Il Corsaro Italian Pasta Bar;

• Entertainment/Arts/Performance – The ACT, Rev’s Bowling & Entertainment Centre, Maple Ridge Florist (workshops);

• Electronic Services – London Drugs, Haney Appliance & Sound, Mr. Fix Computers;

• Fast Food/Casual Dining – Brownies Chicken & Seafood, A & W (228th Street), Freshii;

• Financial/Accounting/Insurance – TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, VanCity Credit Union;

• Fitness/Dance/Gym – Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness/She’s Fit!; Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, Fiesta Latina Fitness;

• Gifts/Florist/Home Décor – Maple Ridge Florist; T’s – Once Upon A Tea Leaf, Lotus & Lemongrass;

• Government/Charitable/Non Profit – Cythera Counselling Centre, Maple Ridge Fire Department, Maple Ridge Public Library;

• Health/Wellness – Maple Ridge Wellness, Root’s Natural Organic Health Foods, Maple Ridge Leisure Centre;

• Home Furnishing or Renovations – Fuller Watson Brandsource, Haney Builders’ Supplies, Town & Country Vintage Home;

• Legal Services/Notary Public – Meadowridge Law Group, McEachern, Harris & Watkins, Michelle Broughton Notary Public;

• Liquor Store/Brewery/Dispense/Vape – Wolf Bar, Silver Valley Brewing, B.C. Liquor Store (Valley Fair Mall);

• Medical Services/Pharmacy – Golden Ears Pharmacy, Maple Ridge Wellness, Shoppers Drug Mart Pharmacy;

• Pet Care/Supply – Bosley’s Pet Foods, Pet Smart, Dewdney Animal Hospital;

• Pizza – Domino’s Pizza, Pappa Leo’s, Show Me The Pizza;

• Realty Office/Developer – Re/Max Lifestyle Realty, Royal LePage Brookside Realty (224th Street), Coldwell Banker Tri-Tel Realty;

• Restaurants – Big Feast Bistro, Jimmy’s Lunch Box, Chameleon;

• Specialty Service, Store, Other – Black Bond Books, Cythera Unique Boutique, The Blending Bar;

• Vintage/Consignment/ Thrift/Pawn – Cythera Thrift Store, Buttons & Bows, Ridge Meadows Hospice Thrift Store.

The winners were decided through our online polls, via Facebook and at downtownmapleridge.ca.

READ ALSO: Downtown Maple Ridge BIA winners announced for Spring Treasure Hunt.



editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

T’s Once Upon A Tea Leaf - Cindy Stephenson.

Afterschool Warriors – Jessica and Scott Shaw.

Maple Ridge Florist - Shelli Kiselycia.

Meadowridge Law - Rhonda Murray and Karl Doering.

The Wolf Bar - Chris and Shelly Fairfax.