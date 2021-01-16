About 150 guests attended the 16th annual Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. (The News files)

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Business Excellence Awards to be celebrated virtually

Finalists have been announced for the Feb. 6 event

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the annual Business Excellence Awards – a virtual evening of celebration.

Last minute planning is still taking place for the 17th annual event that is going to be held online thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Interviews for the finalists are still taking place, explained Chamber of Commerce executive director Flori Chaykowski.

“So, we don’t know the winners yet,” she said.

READ MORE: Caterer almost cancels Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows BEA gala because of flooding

Local actor and comedian Cliff Prang will be the emcee for the evening

And door prize draws will be taking place throughout the evening along with a mystery raffle.

The theme this year is celebrating resiliency and our businesses for all that they do, added Chaykowski.

“We are celebrating all of these wonderful businesses.”

READ MORE: Ridge chamber announces finalists for best-in-business awards

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards take place from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 6.

In light of circumstances, the Chamber is offering multiple pricing options for people to pay what they are able from $25 to $125 per guest.

To register go to ridgemeadowschamber.com.

The 2020 Business Excellence Award finalists are:

• Ridge Meadows Doula, Westgate Flower Garden, and Haney Automotive for Small Business of the Year

• Happy Hearts Childcare, Maple Ridge Towing, and Partners in Health Chiropractic and Massage Therapy for Medium Business of the Year

•Euro-Rite Cabinets, Home Restaurant, and Naturally Splendid for Large Business of the Year

• Laura Butler with the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation; Lisa Craik, former publisher of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News and former publisher and managing editor of Bijou Lifestyle Magazine; and Kailea Risdale with Lash Freak for Business Leader of the Year

• Friends In Need Food Bank, North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association, and Ridge Meadows Recycling Society for Non-Profit of the Year

• Courtney Thane with Centrestage Dance; Danielle Spraggs with Gradd Greetings; and Paul Gurm with the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Board and the South Asian Cultural Society for Community Spirit of the Year

• Troy MacBeth with Bucci Investment Corp.; Matteo Signorelli with Air Rec Center; and Jhan Tamminga with IG Wealth Management for Under 40 Professional of the Year

 

Most Read