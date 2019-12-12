Ridge chamber announces finalists for best-in-business awards

Winners will be announced at annual gala in February.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce has released its finalists for the 2019 business excellence awards.

Nominees were are recognized in seven categories: small business of the year; non-profit of the year; community spirit of the year; medium business of the year; large business of the year; business leader of the year; and under 40 professional of the year.

On Wednesday, the organization selected three finalists in each category.

This year, the business leader of the year category belongs to three women.

It was a first for Brenda Jenkins, with MacDonald Realty, to be nominated for a chamber award.

“Honestly, I am so proud to be a citizen of Maple Ridge. I am also so humbled by this nomination. It’s really a pleasant surprise,” said Jenkins, who has been a realtor for 33 years and a resident of Maple Ridge for 30.

Meanwhile, Cheri Hamm, with The Place to Mortgage, said she has the community and its people to thank for her success.

“My accomplishments this year are due to the support of my community and those that surround me,” she said. “Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge have a deep-rooted community feel that can not be found in other areas and it is this connection that has allowed me to succeed in my industry.”

Dawn Bickle with Lift Skin Health and Laser is also a first time nominee.

“My reaction at first was ‘oh my god,’ I was very excited… I was obviously pretty honoured. To be mentioned in the same breath at Brenda and Cheri… I have a lot of respect for both of them,” she said.

Winners will be announced at the Business Excellence Awards Gala on Feb. 1.

Small Business of The Year:

• T’s Once Upon A Tea Leaf;

• Silver Valley Brewing;

• Phoenix Architectural Millwork.

Medium Business of The Year:

• Pacific Star Electric;

• Maclean Bros Drywall;

• Intex Maintenance Solutions.

Large Business of The Year:

• Pitt Meadows Plumbing And Mechanical;

• Haney Builders Supplies;

• Humble Roots.

Under-40 Professional:

• Inder Bring – Golden Ears Physiotherapy;

• Karl Lundgren – KJL Ventures;

• Jhan Tamminga – IG Wealth Management.

Business Leader of The Year:

• Dawn Bickle – Lift Skin Health And Laser;

• Brenda Jenkins – MacDonald Realty;

• Cheri Hamm – The Place To Mortgage.

Community Spirit of The Year:

• Byrn Peck – Meridian Farm Market;

• Ariane Jaschke – Capture Studios;

• Nicky Tu – KidSport.

Non-Profit of The Year:

• Ridge Meadows Hospice Society;

• North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association;

• posAbilities Of British Columbia – Maple Ridge.

