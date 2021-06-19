Pitt Meadows plant-based food company lands products in Denny’s

Five Denny’s restaurants in B.C. will now carry Natera plant-based foods. Pictured here are the Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders. (Special to The News)

Naturally Splendid’s CEO Craig Goodwin is excited an iconic purveyor of comfort food will be incorporating a plant-based brand his company resells into their menus.

Denny’s will be offering Natera Garlic Chick-Un Kiev, Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders and Chick-Un Nuggets at five of their B.C. restaurant locations in mid to late June.

“This is a major win for us,” he said. “Denny’s have been around in Canada for 60 years. Who doesn’t recognize their yellow and red sign?

“To have our Natera plant-based meat alternatives accepted onto their menu is game changing.”

The Pitt Meadows company, which manufactures plant-based bars, partnered with Australian firm Natera last year to bring their meat alternative products to Canada.

They are working on making the Natera products in-house, and just announced a ten-year exclusive manufacturing agreement with their partners.

“That will allow us to put further investment into our property in Pitt Meadows,” Goodwin said.

“We have an existing (20,000 square foot) manufacturing facility. So for the community, that could mean up to eight to ten more skilled production workers that we will require on a single shift.

“And as the popularity of the product continues to increase – which is the way its trending – we could see ourselves adding more people to that.”

Goodwin said it will take between 60 to 90 days to get the new equipment up and running, so he is hoping for a late summer, or early fall start to production.

After winning this year’s Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce large business of the year award, Goodwin sees a bright future for the company.

“Getting that support encourages business owners to continue to invest in the community,” he said.

For those wanting to incorporate Natera products into their home cooked meals, they can be found at Meridian Market locations across the Lower Mainland or online at natera.ca

