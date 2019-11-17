Vicki McLeod

Untrending: Apps in the mindfulness field

Quest for calmness is a growing one.

Meditation is a means of transforming the mind through techniques to develop deep concentration, positivity, clarity, and calmness.

There are many meditation practices and traditions, and most offer a means of understanding the habits and patterns of the mind and cultivating new, more focused states of being.

In our fast-paced world, the quest for calmness is a growing one and the technology sector and app developers have been quick to respond with a plethora of mindfulness and meditation apps in the marketplace.

Apps are available with both free and paid platforms. Basic free features usually include a limited free trial or mini-lessons accompanied by your choice of a soothing soundscape, such as rain falling, a crackling fire, or a gentle stream.

READ ALSO: Learn about the joy of missing out.

Accompanying images are often nature-based.

Users can select the kinds of issues they are concerned with, such as stress, anxiety, sleeplessness, and so on and select corresponding meditation or mindfulness exercises.

Subscribers have access to a much wider range of services and customization and most apps offer personal analysis via mood check-ins and progress-trackers.

Based on your profile, the app will recommend choices and you can adjust your sessions accordingly.

Some offer badges and rewards for progress, others enable you to connect with other users, and many provide access to teachers and thought leaders in the mindfulness field.

Over the years, I’ve experimented with various mindfulness apps. But I’ve found adapting to them a challenge.

One of the sources of modern stress is the smartphone itself, the very device used to access the service.

Many people, myself included, are trying to reduce or manage time spent on devices, so there is a certain irony to using apps to decrease phone dependence and increase mindful awareness.

Personally, I find this difficult to get around, although using the apps as a tool to learn about meditation and mindfulness and to develop a sound practice can certainly be valuable.

Offline, I find attending meditation classes and in-person talks to be most beneficial and I’d recommend the meditation series at the Fraser Valley Kadampa Meditation Centre as a good place to begin the journey to a calm mind and a peaceful heart.

• vickimcleod.com.

Previous story
A local way to buy your next car: Today’s Drive

Just Posted

Untrending: Apps in the mindfulness field

Quest for calmness is a growing one.

Metro floats proposal for river bus service on the Fraser

Electric vessels would serve Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and other river cities

Being Young: Lost in translation

Learning a second language will always be useful.

Along the Fraser: Exhausted fish died in landslide before spawning

Was moving fish successful?

Another old Maple Ridge building bites the dust

Sampo Hall torn down Tuesday

VIDEO: B.C. couple creates three-storey ‘doggie mansion’ for their five pups

Group of seven, who Kylee Ryan has dubbed as the ‘wandering paws,’ have a neat setup in Jade City

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Dallas Smith, Terri Clark to perform on CP Holiday Train’s B.C. stops

Annual festive food bank fundraiser rolling across province from Dec. 11 to 17

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Paul Bissonnette joins Vancouver Warriors after tweeting he could walk on to an NLL club

Bissonnette will join the Warriors for their final week of training camp at Rogers Arena

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Body found after SUV found fully engulfed in flames in Abbotsford field

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have been called in

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Most Read