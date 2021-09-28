6-year-old gives away birthday money to Maple Ridge SPCA

Joey after giving funds to the Maple Ridge SPCA on his birthday. (Jackie Albanese-Bhauruth/Special to The News)

Young, inquisitive Maple Ridge boy’s questions around the local SPCA led to a birthday fundraiser for the organization.

Joey Bhauruth, who turned six last week, wanted to do something special for the local branch of the BC SPCA after he found out all the things the shelter does for animals, said his mother Jackie Albanese-Bharuruth.

The family, who has always had dogs, recently adopted a rescue dog, Kobe.

“We were talking about getting Kobe a new collar and we discussed the importance of needing our phone number in case he ever got lost, then the SPCA would take care of him until we could get there. So he had questions about what the SPCA does and after showing him the website he decided he wanted to help,” she said.

The Yenanadon Elementary student, ended up raising $215 through a Facebook fundraiser his mother set up.

“Joey said he wanted to help all the animals who didn’t have a home and good food, and someone to cuddle them. For his birthday we made a fundraiser on Facebook and asked our friends and family to help raise money as a positive motion for Joey’s birthday,” she said, adding that this turned out to be a great success and also cheered up Joey who was upset his cousins and friends couldn’t come to his backyard birthday party as they were sick.

“COVID-19 has changed a lot for every family and it has forced families to be creative for celebrating,” she explained the other reason for the fundraiser.

BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch wrote, “Let’s all wish Joey a happy birthday ! Today he turned 6 and decided he wanted to do a fundraiser for the animals in our care. He surpassed his target and raised a whopping $215, way to go Joey!”

“Within a few hours we surpassed his goal of $200 and got to $215! This is the first time we have done a fundraiser before but certainly won’t be the last,” said Jackie.

