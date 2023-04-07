Affordable community dinners back on at Maple Ridge Secondary

Chef Randle and culinary students at MRSS will be hosting community dinners almost every Thursday until mid-June. (The News files)

Thursday night community dinners are back on at Maple Ridge Secondary School.

A full three course meal will be available for only $14 almost every Thursday until mid-June.

Dinners have been hosted by the culinary arts students for the past 15 years but this year has been less consistent due to illnesses, school closures, semester turn around and holidays, explained chef instructor at the school, Trevor Randle.

The dinners, he said, are an opportunity for the students to cook an affordable meal for the community.

“This concept started 15 years ago after some negative media about the school,” said Randle.

“I wanted to create a way for the surrounding community to be able to enter a usually very secure building and experience all of the great things that teenage students are doing,” he explained, noting that students also receive the benefit of cooking and interacting with real paying customers.

“It ended up being a real win-win concept. All of the students in the kitchen and in the dining room greeting guests are all here on a volunteer basis.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic guests were welcome to a full-service sit-down buffet dinner. Now the meal is only available take out.

“Student health and safety is always our number one concern. The general feeling is that we are still not comfortable working every week in a packed dining room,” Randle said, adding it also allows him to keep the cost down in an ever-increasing priced food market.

The program is not-for-profit and so funds collected from the meals will help cover the costs of food and equipment. Students benefit from the learning and experience of cooking for the community.

About 23 students volunteer their time to work in the kitchen every Thursday to produce the meals. It is so popular with the students that Chef Randle has to post a volunteer sign up sheet to keep the number manageable.

Last Thursday the students served garlic focaccia bread, Caesar salad, garlic broccoli, penne with tomato sauce, chicken parmesan and tiramisu for dessert.

On Thursday, April 13, they will be serving a dinner roll with Greek salad, roasted potatoes, buttered corn, barbecued chicken, and carrot cake.

The new menu is always posted on their website at mrss.ca/about us/Community dinner.

Reservations are required by calling 604-463-4175, extension 1037.

Pick up is anytime between 5-6 p.m. through the front doors of the school at 21911 122 Ave., in Maple Ridge.

