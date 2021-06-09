BC Cancer foundation knocking on Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows doors

Canvassers will wear ID badges, teal vests, and will not accept cash at door

The BC Cancer Foundation raises funds for BC Cancer (formerly called the BC Cancer Agency). The foundation is going door to door in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows to provide information about its donation programs. (BC Cancer Foundation photo)

The fundraising partner of BC Cancer will be knocking on the doors of Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows residents again.

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers will be providing information on their monthly donor programs.

The research done with the money raised will aim to break new ground in genomics, immunology,and nuclear medicine, which will hopefully lead to prevention in high risk families, better treatments with fewer side effects, and ultimately improve health and longevity for people impacted by cancer.

For security and safety purposes, all canvassers will wear ID badges, and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests.

They will also all be equipped with masks, and will maintain a distance of at least six feet when interacting with residents who open their door.

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers will invite interested parties to take part in their monthly giving program only, and will not be accepting cash at the door.

Once signed up for monthly giving, donors will receive an email confirmation immediately.

Every dollar raised stays at BC Cancer to advance research and enhance care for the people of B.C.

Information about the door-to-door program, monthly giving program, or a fundraisers, can be found by calling 1-888-906-2873 or visiting bccancerfoundation.com.