Bike the Dike is on now in Pitt Meadows

Maps for free, self-guided tour available to those who register

Bike the Dike is the entire month of August. (Laura Severn/Special to The News)

Cyclists of all ages and levels have an opportunity to learn more about wild salmon habitat and the natural history of Pitt Meadows.

The sixth annual Bike the Dike tour underway, a free, self-guided bike tour along Pitt Meadows scenic dikes.

Created by the Watershed Watch Salmon Society, in partnership with HUB Cycling, people are encouraged to register online to receive a map of the tour and any safety updates.

The map will alert participants to a number of points of interest to learn about Pitt Meadows and local salmon habitat.

Last year more than 250 people took part in the event.

And there are prizes.

While on the ride, people are being asked to snap some pictures of themselves or the group they are with and email them to engagement@watershedwatch.ca for a chance to win: one of four free drop-in passes – including rental shoes – to the Hive Climbing Gym; one of two bike helmets from the Bike Zone; one of two mountain bike rental vouchers from Endless Biking; one of five Let’s Go Biking e-books; and more.

For an extra entry into the contest, participants can also post their pictures to social media with the hashtag #bikethedikepittmeadows.

Prizes will be awarded at the end of August.

The society also wants participants to click a link on their registration which will send a thank you note to the City of Pitt Meadows for upgrading the Pitt Polder Pump Station to make it safer for fish passage.

“As you bike the dike you’ll see how important it is to keep the city safe from rising flood waters. It is just as important to ensure fish can access much needed habitat behind dikes and support continuation of salmon and other species,” said the society.

Some riding etiquette was listed by the society for riders to abide by such as: wearing a helmet; staying to the right to let others pass; when passing use a bell or your voice to let others know you are passing; yield to pedestrians and horses; pack out what you pack in; and to slow down when approaching pedestrians, horses and dogs.

Stomping Grounds Cafe in Osprey Village is offering a 10 per cent discount off food and drink to all participants who show their map.

Watershed Watch Salmon Society is a charity that advocates for the conservation of B.C.’s wild salmon.

Bike the Dike runs until August 31 and begins at Waterfront Commons Park along Barnston View Road in Pitt Meadows.

To register for the event go to eventbrite.ca.

