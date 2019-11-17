Charity coat collection for Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Hyundai will be collecting new or gently used winter coats until Nov. 30. (THE NEWS/files)

New and gently used coats are being collected at Maple Ridge Hyundai this holiday season on behalf of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries and the Boys and Girls Club of Canada.

Donations will be accepted until Nov. 30.

This is the inaugural coat campaign by the Kot Auto Group, a family-run business with four other dealerships across the province.

“A winter coat is vital for all in our community, no one should be outside without proper winter attire” said John Kot, President of Kot Auto Group.

“We are proud to launch our first of many Kot Coat Drive’s for years to come,” said Kot, adding that they also wanted to inspire and show their employees the ability to provide for the community in a multitude of ways.

Other campaigns by the auto group include the Pay it Forward campaign where John and wife Trina Kot gave each employee $500 to donate to a charity of their choice and Operation 200 which donated $100,000 to the Kelowna General Hospital over a five year commitment.

Coat donations can be dropped off at Maple Ridge Hyundai, 23213 Lougheed Hwy. in Maple Ridge.

