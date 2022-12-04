Christmas displays to check out in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Submit impressive local holiday decorations to be included in annual list

Christmas display at 11776 Albertan St. in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

With the first major snowfall of the season out of the way, it’s the perfect time to check out some of the biggest and brightest Christmas displays in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Maple Ridge:

• Spirit on Stoney Ave, 20812 Stoney Ave.

Known for its popular haunted Halloween tunnel each year, this Maple Ridge home also puts on an impressive Christmas display that is far less spooky.

• 12664 235 St.

• 10869 248 St.

• 12068 201 St.

This large collection of dinosaur holiday inflatables has been comically dubbed Jurassic Christmas.

• 21382 Thornton Ave.

Pitt Meadows:

• 19588 114B Ave.

• 11548 196B St.

• 11782 Wildwood Crescent N

Featuring 12-foot-tall inflatables, dozens of illuminated candy canes, and thousands of lights, this Pitt Meadows home is definitely worth a visit.

• 19528 117 Ave.

• 11776 Albertan St.

• 11619 Cobblestone Lane

This home injects music into the display viewing experience by having a playlist of Christmas music that spectators can hear from the warmth of their vehicle by tuning to 88.3 FM.

• 19051 117A Ave.

• 19640 Alouette Blvd.

If there are other displays not included on this list, then The News wants to hear about them!

Email details and pictures of everything Christmas display-related to brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com or as a direct message to the Maple Ridge News on Facebook.

In order to be included in our list of local light displays, the decorations must be in a public place where members of the public can easily view them.

Residents of Pitt Meadows also have the opportunity to vote for their favourite Christmas display by visiting https://www.haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca/holidaylights. Voting will remain open until Jan. 2, with the winner being announced Jan. 5, 2023.

Christmas display at 11548 196B St. in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Christmas display at 12068 201 St. in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Christmas display at 11782 Wildwood Crescent N in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)