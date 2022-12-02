Christmas in Pitt Meadows draws big crowds

Ellen McDonald with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Pitt Meadows Christmas on Friday night. (Neil Corbett/The News) Kids lined up to ride the Holiday Train. (Neil Corbett/The News) Nikola Menkveld with characters wandering the Pitt Meadows Christmas. (Neil Corbett/The News) Matthew and Adam Oakley relax on a polar bear bench. (Neil Corbett/The News) Charlotte Cook decorates a cookie. (Neil Corbett/The News) The Maple Ridge secondary choir sings charols. (Neil Corbett/The News) Mayor Nicole Macdonald presents the Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award, for Resident of the Year, to Tom Hardy. (Neil Corbett/The News) The lighting of the Christmas tree. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Santa Claus arrived in Pitt Meadows Spirit Square on Friday night, Dec. 2, to take part in the annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows community celebration.

There was live music, crafts including popular cookie decorating, rides on the Holiday Train and of course photos with Santa.

In the gymnasium, there was entertainment including Showstoppers Academy, The Dimes Retro Vocal Trio and Norden the Magician.

Mayor Nicole MacDonald and council recognized citizens who received community service awards.

The Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award, for Resident of the Year, was won by longtime community volunteer Tom Hardy.

The Good Neighbour Award was won by Ena D’Amburmenil.

The Business of the Year was won by Hollywood 3 Cinema.

There were two Community Service Youth Award winners: Ruby Gibb and Karl Estampador.

The Community Service award was won by Daniel Whelan.

More details about the winners and their contributions to Pitt Meadows will be published early next week.

After the awards, the politicians oversaw the annual tree lighting ceremony, as the giant Christmas evergreen overlooking the Square lit up to huge cheers from the crowd.