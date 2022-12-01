Pet photos with Santa in downtown Maple Ridge

Santa Claus says he wants his photo taken with a llama this Saturday in Maple Ridge.

Santa will be taking photos with pets at Haney Builders’ Supplies, and all proceeds will go to an animal rescue organization.

The fun fundraiser is being run by Chad Grant and his photographer wife Natalie Zuke.

Grant said this is their fourth year of getting pet pics with Saint Nic, and “it has been a lot of fun.”

In previous years they have taken photos with goats, roosters, a variety of pigs, ferrets a bearded dragon, and of course a long list of dogs. This year, for the sake of maintaining novelty, Santa has a llama on his wish list, he told The News.

Grant said his wife is a dog walker, does rehabilitation with canines, and he describes her as something a dog whisperer. She also runs Natalie Zuke Photography.

The family appreciates SAINTS, and Natalie and her son volunteer at the pet rescue facility in Mission on weekends.

“I look forward to doing this Santa photo shoot every year,” said Zuke. “It’s so much fun bringing Christmas cheer with every furry/scaly/feathered friend we meet, and the best part is I know my favourite non-profit is getting 100 per cent of donations – Yay Saints Rescue!”

READ ALSO: Thousands expected to attend annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows celebration

The photos will be taken on the front patio of Haney Builders Supplies. It is a dog-friendly store, so participants can feel free to wander inside if they need to warm up, said Grant.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be booked by calling the store at 604-463-6206.

They will be taking photos on Dec. 3, 11 and 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The suggested donation is $20, and all donations go to SAINTS.