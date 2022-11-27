Downtown Maple Ridge BIA offering holiday gift wrapping for a good cause

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association will be offering their services this Christmas season as gift wrappers in the local malls for a good cause.
Wrappers will be on hand at Haney Place Mall and ValleyFair Mall providing the service for cash donations to the Friends In Need Food Bank.
Gift wrapping at Haney Place Mall will be take place from noon until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 22. At ValleyFair Mall it will take place Thursday, Dec. 15 and Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Any donation is welcome.
The event is free, and there is no obligation to donate – but any donations will be welcome, said Flori Chaykowski, executive director of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.
