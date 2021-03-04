Dave Saddler was presented with the Community Service Award for exemplary leadership and outstanding community service. (Special to The News)

Dave Saddler was presented with the Community Service Award for exemplary leadership and outstanding community service. (Special to The News)

City of Pitt Meadows honours 2020s community service stars

Mayor Dingwall said he is proud of role models and leaders for stepping up during challenging year

The second annual City of Pitt Meadows Community Service Awards may have been celebrated virtually, but the city is just as grateful to its recipients, if not more so this year.

The city recognized its do-gooders during a live-streamed council meeting Tuesday, March 2.

Mayor Bill Dingwall said he is extremely proud to celebrate the role models and leaders who have stepped up in extraordinary ways during a challenging year.

“We have the best community for a reason,” Dingwall said.

“People are the heart of Pitt Meadows and our nominees and recipients deserve special recognition for their outstanding commitment to enhancing the well-being of our community.”

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows honours citizens for community service

The awards recognize outstanding contributions and achievements by individuals, organizations and businesses that help make Pitt Meadows a better place to live.

The Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award, also known as the Outstanding Resident of the Year Award was presented to Patricia Gordon for her active citizenship and outstanding dedication to the community.

As a long-time community leader and advocate, Gordon has devoted countless hours to supporting and promoting civic engagement, particularly in the arts. She was instrumental in helping to raise funds for the purchase and donation of the Heron Sculpture at City Hall as a public art piece to foster local pride and connectedness.

The Community Service Award, which recognizes exemplary leadership and outstanding community service without regard for personal gain, was awarded to Dave Saddler for his selfless commitment to protecting the safety of this community for over 34 years.

Since joining the Pitt Meadows Fire Department as a volunteer in 1985, Saddler has devoted his life to helping others – responding to emergency calls all hours of the day and night.

He has served in various key positions of leadership helping to mentor and train the next generation as a long-time captain and currently as assistant paid-on-call chief.

Saddler also volunteers countless hours at community events such as Pitt Meadows Day and Christmas in Pitt Meadows and through fundraising initiatives such as Movember, the Muscular Dystrophy Boot Drive, and the Christmas Food & Toy Drive.

The Community Service Youth Award, which recognizes the positive contributions of a young member of the community was awarded to Fatima Oday Al-Jumaili for showing what it means to be a role model for her peers through volunteerism. Since 2016 the Pitt Meadows Secondary School Grade 12 student has contributed many hours volunteering through Grace Community Church with the Friends in Need Food Bank, which serves more than 2500 people a month with food and essentials in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

The Good Neighbour Award, which recognizes an individual’s contributions to their neighbourhood community through acts of kindness was awarded to Diane Siemens.

The administrator of the Pitt Meadows Community Facebook group – which has 7,000 members – supports local businesses with free advertising, and regularly helps those in need at Christmas time, after a tragedy such as a house fire or connecting neighbours who need help with things like moving a couch.

Siemens is also generous in volunteering her time to helping those in the community including driving seniors to the polls to vote, organizing Christmas hampers for local families and seniors in need, as a “Friend of the Library,” and at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery.

She has also fostered 22 dogs for LEASH, a Pitt Meadows rescue association.

The Business of the Year Award was awarded to Envision Fitness for demonstrating community spirit by enhancing the well-being of its members and the community.

In addition to providing physical wellness training, the team at Envision has set up a passport program that encourages its members to give back to the community in many ways such as contributing to our local food bank, donating clothing, giving blood, and volunteering.

This year there were no eligible nominations submitted for the Against All Odds Achievement and Community Service Youth (ages 13-15) categories.

Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts said the Community Service Awards are part of the city’s ongoing commitment to promoting community spirit and well-being.

“Although we were unable to come together in-person to celebrate as a community, we wanted to thank all those who took the time to nominate and look forward to celebrating with this year’s recipients when it is safe to do so at next year’s in-person event,” Roberts said.

Nominations were received, reviewed and selected by the citizen-led task force, which included: James Lapierre, Angela Williams, Leslie Bennewith and Carole Kubb.

For more information or to view past award winners, visit pittmeadows.ca/awards.

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Fatima Oday Al-Jumaili received the Community Service Youth Award for her volunteer work with the Friends in Need Food Bank. (Special to The News)

Fatima Oday Al-Jumaili received the Community Service Youth Award for her volunteer work with the Friends in Need Food Bank. (Special to The News)

Diane Siemens is the recipient of this year’s Good Neighbour Award. She is the administrator for the Pitt Meadows Community Facebook group. (Special to The News)

Diane Siemens is the recipient of this year’s Good Neighbour Award. She is the administrator for the Pitt Meadows Community Facebook group. (Special to The News)

Envision Fitness’ passport program, which encourages members to give back to the community - earned it the Business of the Year Award. (Special to The News)

Envision Fitness’ passport program, which encourages members to give back to the community - earned it the Business of the Year Award. (Special to The News)

Previous story
Maple Ridge boy takes top spot in monologue competition

Just Posted

The hall as it appears today. (Special to The News)
Heritage Japanese Meeting Hall starts new life as a child care centre

Now used as a church, site will be developed for six houses

Patricia Gordon was honoured with the Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award, which recognizes the most outstanding resident of the year. (Special to The News)
City of Pitt Meadows honours 2020s community service stars

Mayor Dingwall said he is proud of role models and leaders for stepping up during challenging year

Haven Vivero, bottom right, took first place in the monthly Monologue Slam Canada contest. (Facebook/Monologue Slam Canada)
Maple Ridge boy takes top spot in monologue competition

Haven Vivero started acting when he was six

The site of the former Hammond Cedar sawmill is being investigated by developer Conwest developments. (The News files)
Developer investigating former Hammond Cedar site

Vancouver-based Conwest in talks with Interfor to buy riverfront property

Mayor Bill Dingwall said grant will go a long way to ensure the risks and hazards of wildfires are minimized in Pitt Meadows. (News files)
Pitt Meadows receives grant for wildfire resiliency planning

City awarded $50,000 as part of provincial program designed to reduce risk and impact of wildfire

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals, NDP sing in harmony on local election reforms

Bill regulates paid canvassers, allows people in condo buildings

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Burnaby Mounties responded to 56 complaints and issued 10 tickets to people flouting COVID-19 restrictions in February. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)
COVID denier fined $2,300 for hosting gathering in her home: Burnaby RCMP

The woman told Mounties she does not believe the pandemic is real

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

RCMP members responded to calls of a man-down at Landsdowne mall in Richmond Wednesday afternoon. The 40-year-old was suffering from stab wounds. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Man in critical condition following afternoon attack outside Richmond mall: RCMP

The Vancouver resident was found lying injured outside Richmond’s Lansdowne Centre

Most Read