Community Services to give youth chance to paint alongside Katzie artist Rain Pierre

Vicki Kipps, Executive Director of Community Services, artist Rain Pierre and program Supervisor/Operations Lead Foundry Ridge Meadows Alicia Erenli, with the BC Games Legacy Fund cheque. (Myriah McGill/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services is inviting local youth for an opportunity to work with local artist Rain Pierre on a mural for the Foundry Ridge Meadows.

Earlier this year, the Foundry Ridge Meadows was selected by the BC Summer Games 2020 Legacy Fund committee for a grant of $18,000. This grant was given to create an opportunity to work with Rain Pierre, an artist from Katzie First Nation, known for his Indigenous creations and inspiring work with students from SD 42.

The project would include Pierre’s mentorship of young Foundry artists in the creation of a custom mural wall art piece for the Peer Support waiting area, and a Rain Pierre original 3D art work for the Foundry entrance.

The Foundry is now inviting youth between the ages of 12 to 24 years old, to participate in an opportunity to gain working experience with Pierre. The collaborative project would involve youth participation in an art competition and the creation of the final mural, said Myriah McGill of the community services.

“This is an important community project because it gives our local youth an incredible opportunity to collaborate with peers, connect with a renowned indigenous artist and have chance to express themselves in a way that will leave a beautiful visual legacy of their creativity. The chance for youth to collaborate, learn, and share their talents is priceless, especially after this isolating time of Covid restrictions,” said McGill. “This project and competition will provide young people with a substantial portfolio item that will enhance their ability to apply for higher educational opportunities and enrich their artistic and social development.”

To learn more about the project and the competition, youth is invited to join Rain Pierre at Foundry, 22932 Lougheed Hwy, on Sept. 15. Pierre will be giving a presentation about the project starting 5 p.m. Those joining via Zoom can attend with the meeting ID: 824 4074 8706 and passcode: 368188.

