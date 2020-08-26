Lynell Adams loves dressing up for a good cause. (Lynell Adams/Special to the Maple Ridge News)

VIDEO: Creative response to cancelled Caribbean fest

Maple Ridge resident, Lynell Adams, recorded a song expressing her dismay at postponed party

Instead of sulking when her favourite local festival was cancelled, Maple Ridge’s Lynell Adams decided to put her woes to music.

“I just said, ‘Oh, my, COVID, you mash up everything,’” she explained, when asked about her inspiration for the song: COVID 2020, Ya Mash up de Partee!.

The Maple Ridge Caribbean Festival was due to celebrate it’s 20th year in town, and Adams said she had really been looking forward to it.

“I’ve been to almost every one of them,” she said. “You see people you haven’t seen in years and catch up.

“I’m going to miss getting together, as well as the music, and the food.

“For me, [the festival] is summer.”

She teamed up with Christina Washko, and her son Brando Kotarski, to get her song out to the locals who love the Caribbean festival as much as she does.

Washko shot the short film, and interspersed the footage with scenes of people enjoying the festival in previous years, and Kotarski recorded the calypso backing track for the song.

In addition to writing the song, Adams had a blast picking out her outfit for the music video.

“I went to a lot of second hand stores while getting my costume together,” she said. “I found the shirt with the flamingos at a thrift store in Surrey.”

She paired that with an old white blouse, some pink nursing pants she used to wear as her uniform, some pink water slippers she found in a Mission store, a wide-brimmed pink and white hat, and a white masquerade mask.

“Everything just came together after that,” she said.

“I even had flamingo socks, though you can’t see them in the video.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge resident wears polka dot outfit to spread some joy and inspire

Adams said she just wanted to promote Maple Ridge, and thank everyone who has watched the video. She is hoping next year’s Maple Ridge Caribbean Fest will be twice as fun.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Festivalmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pitt Meadows seniors centre re-opening for select programs

Just Posted

VIDEO: Creative response to cancelled Caribbean fest

Maple Ridge resident, Lynell Adams, recorded a song expressing her dismay at postponed party

LETTER: Questioning SD42’s plan for returning kids to class

Reader worries about spread of COVID as students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows head back to school

Pitt Meadows seniors centre re-opening for select programs

Extra cleaning, limited participants part of new health protocols

Maple Ridge bus riders favour mandatory masks

TransLink requires all passengers to wear face coverings as of Aug. 24

Overdose deaths trending downward in Maple Ridge

But better solutions than naloxone are needed says Burnham

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

SLIDESHOW: Chilliwack Sunflower Festival brightens up the valley

Limited capacity due to pandemic restriction but the blooms are out

Man facing bylaw charges after alleged dog attack in Coquitlam

Romeo, the dog, is healing after surgery

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

Trial delayed for man accused in Burnaby teen’s murder

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in 2017

Most Read