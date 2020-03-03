c’usqunela sisters raise hundreds for victims of Australian wildfires

They were upset seeing the injured animals

Noami and Jaylynn Van de Polder raised $1,500 for animals and communities affected by the Australian wildfires. (Contributed)

Sisters at c’usqunela elementary were so upset after seeing injured animals from the Australian wildfires that they started a campaign to help them.

Noami and Jaylynn Van de Polder, Grades 5 and 7, called their fundraiser Love Australia and raised $1,500 to support both the communities and animals impacted by the fires.

They held the school’s very first bake sale with the student leadership group over two days in February.

The Australian bushfires, that have been burning since September 2019 in various parts of the country, have burned millions of acres of land and claimed the lives of an estimated one billion animals, according to The American Red Cross.

The Australian Red Cross has evacuation and recovery centres across New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia.

All money raised by Noami and Jaylynn was donated to the Australian Red Cross and the Australian SPCA.

