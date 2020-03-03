Noami and Jaylynn Van de Polder raised $1,500 for animals and communities affected by the Australian wildfires. (Contributed)

c’usqunela sisters raise hundreds for victims of Australian wildfires

They were upset seeing the injured animals

Sisters at c’usqunela elementary were so upset after seeing injured animals from the Australian wildfires that they started a campaign to help them.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge’s new c’usqunela elementary is easy to say

Noami and Jaylynn Van de Polder, Grades 5 and 7, called their fundraiser Love Australia and raised $1,500 to support both the communities and animals impacted by the fires.

READ MORE: Some flee, others restock before Australian wildfires worsen

They held the school’s very first bake sale with the student leadership group over two days in February.

The Australian bushfires, that have been burning since September 2019 in various parts of the country, have burned millions of acres of land and claimed the lives of an estimated one billion animals, according to The American Red Cross.

The Australian Red Cross has evacuation and recovery centres across New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia.

All money raised by Noami and Jaylynn was donated to the Australian Red Cross and the Australian SPCA.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraiserWildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge church to participate in 98-year-old service

Just Posted

c’usqunela sisters raise hundreds for victims of Australian wildfires

They were upset seeing the injured animals

Finance minister in Pitt Meadows next week

MP Marc Dalton meet and greet this Wednesday

Young, athletic SRT basketball team slams its way into provincials

Squad will face off against best in B.C. at Langley’s Event Centre March 4 to 7

More homes sold but fewer on the market

Maple Ridge condo prices up four per cent in a month

VIDEO: Country music star Madeline Merlo shares her ‘experience’ with Nashville tornado

The artist hails from Maple Ridge

COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus

‘We are already working short’: B.C. nurses concerned about staffing amid COVID-19

‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says

Former PM Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion Canada’s unity is under threat

Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Surveillance footage shows missing New Westminster mom in Queensborough

Nirla Sharma, 44, was last seen Feb. 24 in New Westminster

Man collides with Vancouver police vehicles several times, suffers ‘serious injuries’

Independent Investigations Office deployed to determine what role officers’ actions may have played

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Most Read