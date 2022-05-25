Dance party for Seniors’ Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

First in-person dance in two years

Phil Van Loo will be performing toe-tapping tunes for Celebrate in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (The News files)

Get on the dance floor for the first in-person seniors dance party in two years.

The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society is hosting two dances for the first week of June – Seniors’ Week – to celebrate seniors and their contributions to communities right across the province.

Called Celebrate, local performer Phil Van Loo will be playing music on his acoustic guitar that society’s activity coordinator Carmen Tischer promises will have everyone’s toes tapping.

“The last two years we had our parking lot event where we were asking people to bring their own chair and be distanced,” she said.

Now, she added, they are excited to bring the event back indoors and allow for a full-on dance.

“I’m calling it Celebrate because we want to still acknowledge the things we can now celebrate,” said Tischer.

At the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre there will also be a performance by the Silvertones Choir – their first time singing together since the start of the pandemic – and their only time before they break for the summer months.

“The Silvertones are a choir that have been performing for about 35 years,” explained Tischer. They used to perform around eight times a month until the pandemic hit.

They will resume rehearsals at the end of August and will be looking for new members.

In Pitt Meadows there will be an extra performance by a group of flamenco dancers, a traditional Spanish dance form.

Refreshments will also be served.

B.C. Seniors’ Week was started in 2002 to ackowledge and celebrate seniors in our communities.

“I think everyone is just thrilled beyond that they are able to be back and feel like things are a wee bit normal again,” said Tischer.

Tickets are on sale for $5 each and can be purchased at either seniors activity centre.

The Maple Ridge event takes place Tuesday, June 7 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre at 12150 224 Street.

In Pitt Meadows the event takes place Thursday, June 9, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre at 19065 119b Avenue.

For more information call 604-786-7404 or email seniorsnetworkmpk@gmail.com.

This year Seniors’ Week runs June 5-11.