Doctor turns East Coast gossipers’ world upside down in romantic comedy on stage in Pitt Meadows

Halfway There, by Norm Foster, is being put on by the Emerald Pig Theatrical Society this weekend

Vi, played by Sandi Bossons; Janine Babineau, played by Paige Conzatti; and Rita, played by Sara Zaitsoff; during rehearsals for Halfway There, written by Norm Foster. (Special to The News)

A feel-good comedy being put on in Pitt Meadows promises to leave the audience smiling long after they leave the theatre.

Halfway There, written by Norm Foster, is a romantic comedy that takes place in a little Maritime town called Stewiacke, that is most famous for being located halfway between the North Pole and the equator.

Town gossips – Vi, played by Sandi Bossons; Rita, played by Sara Zaitsoff; Mary Ellen, Karla Scribner; and Janine Babineau, played by Paige Conzatti– have their messy love lives exposed when a heart-broken doctor – Sean Merrit, played by Liam Coughlan – just dumped by his fiancee, moves to town and pursues one of them.

However, there’s no such thing as a secret in Stewiacke.

The story follows the character’s lives over a month and their heartwarming and funny journey together with lessons learned through the unshakeable bonds of friendship.

Directed by Pitt Meadows resident Angela Bell. both Zaitsoff and Bossons are Maple Ridge residents. Conzatti, Coughlan, and Scribner are residents of Coquitlam.

Tickets are available for performances on March 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m., and March 4 and 5 at 2 p.m. at Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall, 12460 Harris Road

Tickets are $28 for adults and $25 for seniors and students.

To purchase tickets go to emeraldpig.ca.

